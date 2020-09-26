Video of a Woman Hula Hooping in a Saree Leaves Twitter Impressed

Watch her ace dancing moves in a saree as she hula hoops.
A video of a dancer grooving to the tunes of Genda Phool is going viral on the internet and what makes it cool is her effortless style.

While most of find difficult to even walk in a saree, look at her ace her moves in 9 yards paired with sneakers. Eshna Kutty is called the "hula hoop master".

(Photo: Twitter)
(Photo: Twitter)

Rakeysh Om Mehra and Abhishek Bachchan also shared the video saluting her for her dancing skills.

View this post on Instagram

It keeps growing

A post shared by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (@rakeyshommehra) on

Published: 

