A Video About the Fly-in Community in USA Goes Viral 

In today's world a city is made up of cars, buses and various other means of transport but a aeroplane is not included in the list.

A video about an airpark or fly-in community where everyone owns a plane has brought attention to many such air-parks in the USA.

The video was shared by a TikTok user, who goes by the name @thesoulfamily. The user filmed an unusual neighbourhood which has a small airport and multiple aeroplanes parked in front of the houses.