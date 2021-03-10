A Video About the Fly-in Community in USA Goes Viral
Imagine a place where planes are as common as cars.
In today's world a city is made up of cars, buses and various other means of transport but a aeroplane is not included in the list.
A video about an airpark or fly-in community where everyone owns a plane has brought attention to many such air-parks in the USA.
The video was shared by a TikTok user, who goes by the name @thesoulfamily. The user filmed an unusual neighbourhood which has a small airport and multiple aeroplanes parked in front of the houses.
The user describes the roads to be wide enough in order to have a plane and car pass without crashing into each other. The roads are designed in a manner so that the pilots can taxi the planes from their houses to the Cameron Park airport nearby.
The user added that even the street names in the city are interesting. For example, Boeing Road. People in this area have been described to be using their planes as common practice.
The concept of air-parks gained prominence after World War II, when the United States had an abundance of aeroplanes and pilots. In order to effectively use the deactivated military strips, the Civil Aeronautics Administration proposed the construction of 6,000 air-parks in the country.
Even though this number could not be achieved, the country is host to 630 such air-parks today. These spaces have become ideal for pilots who want to live in country landscapes.
One of the most famous ones is Spruce Creek Village in Florida, which is also the largest fly-in community in the USA. It consists of all kinds of aircraft, such as private jets and historic 1940s aircraft.
Actor-singer John Travolta has referred to Spruce Creek as his home, where he has a luxurious home with eight parking spaces, six for his cars and two for his plans, along with a 1.5mile runway.
