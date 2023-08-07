Venkatesh Prasad Miffed at ‘Very Ordinary’ India in 2nd T20I Loss to West Indies

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his disappointment over the Team India's performance in the second T20I against the West Indies. He termed the team's effort "very ordinary" while adding that there is a need for a higher level of intensity and hunger to win from the team.

India are trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, after the two-wicket loss in Guyana on Sunday, 6 August. Prasad has been outspoken about India's failure to play the brand of cricket required in the white-ball formats. On Monday, he reiterated his point and emphasized how lackluster and flat the players appeared on the field.