COVID-19 has redefined the word ‘celebration’ and so has this Vasai couple who decided to make their wedding day memorable by donating supplies for those suffering from COVID.28-year-old Eric Anton Lobo and 27-year-old Merlin recently got married but instead of gushing over wedding presents like a couple normally would, these two decided to do the opposite.They donated 50 hospital beds and oxygen cylinders to a rural COVID-19 care centre in Satpala village on 20 June.Speaking to Hindustan Times, the couple explained how they had no issues giving up the traditional Christian wedding which involves thousands of guests, great wine and even better food. Instead, they decided to utilise their resources for a different purpose.Eric and Merlin limited their guest list to 22 people only and ensured that everyone showed up with face masks and maintained an appropriate physical distance from each other.After getting their initiative to donate beds and oxygen cylinders approved from the local authorities, Eric and Merlin approached a Vasai fabricator to design beds as per specifications laid down by the government health department. They also sourced other material and arranged for oxygen cylinders.Following their marriage ceremony, the couple visited the COVID care centre and officially inaugurated the beds.The couple has been active for quite some time now. They have been helping out in community kitchens and also helped connect migrant workers in the area with government officials so the former could get access to Shramik special trains to go home.(With inputs from Hindustan Times)Couple Gets Married At TN-Kerala Border To Escape Restrictions We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.