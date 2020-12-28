‘Coolie No. 1’ Has The Second Lowest IMDB Ratings & Twitter Agrees
Coolie No. 1 scores only marginally better than Sadak 2, that has an abysmal 1.1/10 rating on IMDB.
On 25 December, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's latest film Coolie No. 1 dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Both films have been directed by David Dhawan.
Within a day of its release, the film reportedly became the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video.
Although, the reviews spoke differently. A majority of the reviews for the Varun-Sara starrer were negative. At the time of writing this (28 December), the film's IMDB rating is extremely low at 1.4/10.
Coolie No. 1 scores only marginally better than Sadak 2, that has an abysmal 1.1/10 rating on IMDB. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Other films that rank above Coolie No. 1 on IMDB include Sajid Khan's Himmatwala as well as Humshakals with 1.7/10 each.
Here's what social media users felt about Coolie No. 1:
