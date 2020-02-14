‘Not Excused’: Millennials On Breakup Excuses This Valentine’s Day
Camera: Abhishek Ranjan
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Valentine's Day is here and our timelines are already filled with cheesy posts! But how many of us are actually aware of the fact that Breakup Day is the last day in the entire list of days following Valentine's Day.
Now, we have all had our fair share of breakups and makeups but what is that one excuse that you have used to sort of 'get out' of a relationship? We have jotted down 'the lamest excuses to break up'. Here we go:
1. ‘Meri shaadi tai hogayi’ (My Marriage has been fixed): If you are in your late 20s, then you must have used this line to get out of a relationship? To make it more realistic, a profile on a matrimonial site, maybe?
2. ‘You’re a Leo, I am a Cancerian’: You might have never even read the horoscope column in your life, but to get out of a relationship, only your stars can help you.
3. ‘You'll make someone really happy someday’: Please read as, “You're boring and we literally don't have any fun. So bye-bye."
4. “My brother found out about you and I am moving to a different city”: In short - "Don't call/message/follow me, even if you get to know I am still in this city.
5. “Ammi nahi maan rahin, abbu maan gaye hain” (Mom is not agreeing but, dad agreed): Using your parents to get out a relationship? Well played... ahem. This is the ultimate one, and I am pretty sure, we've used this one at least once?
