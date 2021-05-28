Vaccination Jokes on Twitter That Are Guaranteed to Make You Laugh

We've heard that humour is a great coping mechanism...

We all know that getting a vaccine slot in India is no less than a competition or a race. It tests your speed, your patience, and your willingness, and sometimes you fail to get a slot despite having all these.

So obviously, the frustrations of the 18-44 population have found their most natural outlet-- Twitter, where they have started cracking vaccine jokes. It started with one user posting a joke on May 21, and the thread is still very much active with people participating.

Let's check out some of the best jokes:

