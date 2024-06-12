US Woman Duped Into Buying Fake Jewellery Worth Rs 300 for 6 Crores In Jaipur

A woman from the US was scammed into buying artificial jewellery worth ₹300 for a staggering amount of ₹6 crores from a shop owner in Rajasthan, police revealed to a source from NDTV.

Cherish is a US citizen who bought silver jewellery with gold polish from a shop at Johri Bazaar in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The jewellery turned out to be fake when it was displayed at an exhibition in the US in April this year.

Post this, Cherish flew back to India to confront the shop owner, named Gaurav Soni, who refused her allegations. Cherish filed a police complaint in Jaipur and also sought help from the US embassy. This has led the police to a thorough probe into the matter.