Meet Omala, the American Woman Who Enjoys Doing Bhangra

A US-based dancer, Omala, is earning praises for her groovy bhangra moves on Punjabi and Bollywood songs. A self-taught Bhangra dancer, Omala's feed is filled with various Punjabi dance covers.

Recently, she shared her performance on a song, Chidi Blauri, sung by Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor with the caption, “Something slow for today." and it has gone viral since then.