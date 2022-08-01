Meet Omala, the American Woman Who Enjoys Doing Bhangra
Omala's dance cover was also shared by the singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
A US-based dancer, Omala, is earning praises for her groovy bhangra moves on Punjabi and Bollywood songs. A self-taught Bhangra dancer, Omala's feed is filled with various Punjabi dance covers.
Recently, she shared her performance on a song, Chidi Blauri, sung by Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor with the caption, “Something slow for today." and it has gone viral since then.
Netizens are loving her performances and they can't seem to get enough of her. Her videos have crossed a million views and continue to impress everyone on the internet. Her video on Chidi Blauri has even been shared by Diljit Dosanjh and many other celebs.
Since her video went viral, she has been showered by love from the netizens. This is how the people have reacted to her videos:
