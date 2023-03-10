US Weather Anchor Inserts Snoop Dogg Rap In His Report, Rapper is Amused

While presenting the report, Kruger can be heard quoting lyrics from the song. He said, "From the depths of the sea, to the back of the block!" as he pointed at Babe's Beach in Galveston on the screen. He then proceeds to say, "follow me, follow me, follow me" while he shows his social media handles.

In another segment, he quoted, "Step through the fog, creep through the smog" and "We're gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, 'it's like that, rat tat tat tat'."

This hilarious video went viral, and netizens had words of appreciation for the weatherman. One user wrote, "Oh my god, I love it. He did so good."