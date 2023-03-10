US Weather Anchor Inserts Snoop Dogg Rap In His Report, Rapper is Amused
Adam Krueger, a Chief Meteorologist from Houston, Texas is known for using song lyrics in his weather reports.
A weatherman in the US has been impressing his viewers with his unique style of anchoring. Adam Krueger, a Chief Meteorologist from Houston, Texas is known for using song lyrics in his weather reports.
His recent video took the internet by storm when he inserted the lyrics of 's debut solo 'Who Am I (What's My Name?)' in his daily report after one of his followers requested it. The video even reached the rapper, and he re-shared it on his social media account.
While presenting the report, Kruger can be heard quoting lyrics from the song. He said, "From the depths of the sea, to the back of the block!" as he pointed at Babe's Beach in Galveston on the screen. He then proceeds to say, "follow me, follow me, follow me" while he shows his social media handles.
In another segment, he quoted, "Step through the fog, creep through the smog" and "We're gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, 'it's like that, rat tat tat tat'."
This hilarious video went viral, and netizens had words of appreciation for the weatherman. One user wrote, "Oh my god, I love it. He did so good."
Another user wrote, "These weathermen are different breed now-a-days. One dancing and raps. This do snoopified weather"
Here are some more reactions:
