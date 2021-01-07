'What if They Were Black': US Twitter Calls Out 'Double Standards'
A mob stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.
As news of pro-Trump supporters storming the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January, spread, many criticised the authorities' handling of the violence saying they exhibited "double standards". Social media users pointed out that while the police have responded aggressively to Black Lives Matter protestors, the mob, largely comprising white men, was able to break barricades, smash windows and attack police officers at the Capitol without any apparent consequences. Heavy police presence was deployed in several US cities and authorities resorted to batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets during the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the country last year.
Incited by incumbent president Donald Trump's tweets, a mob stormed the US Capitol while members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses had to be evacuated and the vote has been suspended. Several hours after the crisis began, the Capitol Police finally managed to clear the mob from the building only after 5:30 pm (EST), with the Capitol’s Sergeant-at-Arms confirming the building was secure, according to CNN.
CNN reported that around 20 people were detained by the Capitol Police, after the DC Police Chief said they had arrested 13 people.
