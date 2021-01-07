'What if They Were Black': US Twitter Calls Out 'Double Standards'

Incited by incumbent president Donald Trump's tweets, a mob stormed the US Capitol while members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses had to be evacuated and the vote has been suspended. Several hours after the crisis began, the Capitol Police finally managed to clear the mob from the building only after 5:30 pm (EST), with the Capitol’s Sergeant-at-Arms confirming the building was secure, according to CNN.

CNN reported that around 20 people were detained by the Capitol Police, after the DC Police Chief said they had arrested 13 people.