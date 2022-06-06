'I’m in Serious Relationship With My Car’, Says 37-Year-Old US Man

Nathaniel a 37-year-old man from Arkansas, US – is in a committed relationship with his car – a 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo called 'Chase'. Yes, as bizarre as it sounds, we're not making this up! In fact this strange addiction is called 'Objectophillia' – a form of sexual or romantic attraction towards inanimate objects.

He first declared his love for Chase publicly when he was featured in a TLC series called, My Strange Addictions in 2012 and as the clips resurfaced he's going viral again.