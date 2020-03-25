Watch: US Man in Quarantine Uses Drone to Send Number to a Girl
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, people are coming up with all possible ways to keep themselves entertained while social distancing. As a result, everyone’s dating life has taken a back seat. Except for this guy from Brooklyn, New York, who has found himself a hack.
Jeremy Cohen, a US-based photographer uploaded a TikTok video of how he got a girl across the streets to talk to her. The video, titled ‘A story about a quarantined cutie,’ has Jeremy narrating the whole. He says,
In the video, he can be seen making a drone. Then he says, "Then I wrote down my digits and sealed it on my drone. Flirting is normally daunting for me but since I am quarantined in my apartment, I was craving some social interaction. 2020 has been off to a terrible start but I still needed to shoot my shot. She picked up my drone and I guess it kinda worked because I got a text from her an hour later. Wait for part 2."
Within 2 days of uploading, this video became a hit all over social media as he left netizens in awe. People all around the world are trying new ways to communication and socialize while being quarantine but this guy totally left the internet crying.
We'll get through this!
