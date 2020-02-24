All About Melania Trump’s White Jumpsuit For India Visit
All eyes were on Ahemdabad as PM Modi welcomed First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump for their 2-day-visit to India. The First Couple is visiting Ahmedabad, Agra and then their final stopover will be in New Delhi.
Melania Trump chose an all-white pantsuit for the occasion. She wore a green silk scarf to complete the outfit. She visited Sabarmati Ashram and the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium.
Her designer took to Instagram to share details about her outfit and its Indian connection.
“Arriving in India, the First Lady #Flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe . The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece .”Herve Pierre
