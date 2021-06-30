US: Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion in Couple's Account
“It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I’ve never seen that many zeros in my life," said Darren James.
Darren James, a real estate agent from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was in for a surprise when he found that his bank had deposited a whopping $50 billion in his bank account.
When James spoke to Fox 11, he said he knew this was an error and that the money wasn't theirs. He immediately called his bank to report this incident. The bank investigated the matter and reversed the transaction, but did not give any further explanation of where the money came from.
"It was a great feeling while it was there to see that many zeroes in your account. It was pretty neat to see what it looked like," said James.
James even shared what he would do with the money it was in fact, his own, and said, ""There's enough greatness in this world where we can all have a life we never thought was possible so if I did have $50 billion, I would bless others." The 'brief billionaire' said that he planned to do this by starting a children's hospital.
Reversing such transactions due to errors made by the bank are a common practice.
