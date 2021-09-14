This US Company Will Pay a Lucky Employee Rs 95,000 to Watch Horror Movies
The selected candidate will watch 13 horror movies for research purposes.
FinanceBuzz, a US based company is going to pay people to watch 13 horror movies in the month of October. The company, that is on the lookout for the role of a 'Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst' is planning to pay $1,300 or Rs 95,000 to the person who is hired.
This research is being conducted to determine whether the budget of horror movies impacts the viewing experience of the audience. The company will use a Fitbit to track and monitor the heartbeat of the person and come to a conclusion according to its readings.
"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said, adding that, “You’ll help us discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."
The elibility is very simple; candidates applying should be at least 18 years of age, and US citizens.
The movies that will be showed are: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, and Annabelle.
How we wish we could get jobs like these too!
