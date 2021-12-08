ADVERTISEMENT

After Rejection, UP Man Puts Sindoor in Bride’s Maang in Front of Groom

There's a thin line between love and insanity.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UP man puts sindoor in bride's maang at her wedding.</p></div>
i

If you think you know what toxic masculinity is, here's a refresher. A man from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was seen gatecrashing the wedding of the girl who rejected him. What followed after is nothing short of a dramatic Bollywood film gone wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as the bride and groom put the garlands around each other, the man made his way on the stage and put sindoor in her mang. The video shows how other relatives were trying to stop the man. Watch it here:

The man was apparently courting the bride and had gone out of town for a while. In the meantime, her marriage got fixed with another man by her family, and this did not sit well with him.

Also Read

Karnataka Farmer Files Complaint Against Cows for Not Giving Milk

Karnataka Farmer Files Complaint Against Cows for Not Giving Milk

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT