UP Govt Launches Help Desks for Cows Amid COVID, Twitter Reacts

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country and in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath Government has taken up initiatives to safeguard and ensure the well-being of cows in the state.

Instructions have been given to every cow shelter (gaushala) to adhere to COVID19 restrictions. Usage of masks and thermal screening have been made mandatory. According to reports, there are over 5,268 cow protection centres in the state where around 5,73,417 cows are being taken care of.

Cow shelters will also be equipped with oximeters to ensure that the cows are being taken care of properly.

A lot of users on Twitter have expressed shock over this new development, considering how the people in Uttar Pradesh are severely struggling with COVID19, and how people are dying in thousands because of the lack of resources.

Amidst this, having help desks and facilities such as these for cows, while humans are facing the brunt of the pandemic is something that netizens are finding difficult to come to terms with.

Here is how they reacted: