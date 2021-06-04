UP: Elderly Woman Hides to Avoid Taking COVID Vaccine Out of Fear
An elderly woman from UP's Etawah hid behind a drum in her house out of fear of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
A video has recently surfaced on Twitter that shows a woman from rural Uttar Pradesh hiding behind a drum in her house to avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine. She is scared of the vaccine since she has not been given enough information about it, and is hence hesitant to take it.
The woman belongs to Etawah village and was evading this vaccination awareness campaign until a few doctors and the local MLA Sarita Bhadauria showed up.
The video has been uploaded on Twitter by Alok Pandey with the caption, "Funny , yet tragic video from UP’s Etawah, underscoring the immense covid vaccine hesitancy in rural India . This elderly lady , hid behind a drum in her home to escape a vaccination awareness campaign led by local MLA . Health workers did convince her to come out".
Check it out here:
Sarita Bhadauria also spoke about the lack of awareness regarding the vaccine in the region and said, "People are a little unaware in the villages. Many officials were with me, and we were encouraging people to get vaccinated. The woman was first at the door, but on seeing us she ran and hid behind a drum. She was scared. She said she had been told she would get high fever and other bad things would happen. I think there is a crying need to have awareness campaigns in villagers," in a statement to NDTV.
Only 35 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have been vaccinated so far, about 2% of its total population.
(With inputs from NDTV).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.