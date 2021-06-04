UP: Elderly Woman Hides to Avoid Taking COVID Vaccine Out of Fear

A video has recently surfaced on Twitter that shows a woman from rural Uttar Pradesh hiding behind a drum in her house to avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine. She is scared of the vaccine since she has not been given enough information about it, and is hence hesitant to take it.

The woman belongs to Etawah village and was evading this vaccination awareness campaign until a few doctors and the local MLA Sarita Bhadauria showed up.