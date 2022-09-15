While Man Complains About Potholes on Camera, E-Rickshaw Topples in Background

In a video that depicts the poor state of potholes in the country, it is seen a commuter from Ballia, UP, is complaining about the condition of the road in an interview. The man talks about how it is difficult to travel, and how e-rickshaws are overturning frequently, resulting in more accidents. At this very moment, an e-rickshaw is seen passing in the background, and within seconds, it topples as soon as it hits a pothole.