UP: 5-Year Falls in 150-Ft Deep Borewell, Rescued After 8 Hours

A rescue operation started as soon as authorities found out about the boy, as they first tried to ensure if the boy was responding to them from down below. At that point, Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad said that the child's movement could be noticed and that he was responding.

During this whole time, oxygen was being provided to Shiva, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar. He also added, "We have informed army personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) about the incident and they will be reaching in a while."

Only after the involvement of the army and NDRF was the child saved after 8 long and gruelling hours.