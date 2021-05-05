Unable to Find Ambulance, Woman Carries Husband's Body in Rickshaw
Twitter expresses shock over the horrific conditions in UP amidst the COVID19 surge.
In heartbreaking visuals that have now gone viral on Twitter, it is seen how a woman from Firozabad, UP is carrying the dead body of her husband in an e-rickshaw.
Her son alleged that they were unable to find a bed in the hospital and the ambulance driver demanded a hefty sum to transport the body. Because of this, his mother was forced to hire an e-rickshaw and take the body of her husband from the hospital by herself.
The video is uploaded on Twitter by Kanwardeep Singh and is captioned, "A woman carrying the dead body of her husband in an e-rickshaw in UP's Forozabad. Her son alleged his father couldn't get a bed in the hospital or proper treatment at the Covid hospital & even ambulance driver demanded a hefty amount to carry the body."
Here is the full video:
India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833. The death toll increased by 3,449 to 2,22,408.
