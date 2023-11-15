ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UK PM Rishi Sunak & Family Celebrate Diwali With Bhajan at a Southampton Temple

A video of UK PM Rishi Sunak celebrating Diwali with his family went viral on social media.

Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the Diwali celebrations at a temple in Southampton with his wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka on 12 November.

In a viral video that recently surfaced on the internet, Sunak, along with his family, could be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor, singing the popular bhajan (devotional song) 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Radcliffe Road.

Sunak's parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak were also spotted in the video. Have a look at it here:

Speaking about his memories associated with the temple, Sunak shared with the BBC, "I have so many happy memories of my time here as a kid. This was the place the values my parents raised me with were reinforced – the importance of family, faith and service, education, and hard work. Looking around, I’m inspired; there is a whole new generation raised with those same values."

Sunak became the first person of Indian-origin to become the UK Prime Minister when he assumed office in October last year from Liz Truss. He is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murty.

Topics:  Rishi Sunak   Diwali 2023 

