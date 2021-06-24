UK: 72-Year-Old Man Tests COVID Positive 43 Times
Dave Smith from Bristol, England, didn't receive a negative test until 10 months after testing positive.
Dave Smith, a 72-year-old man from Bristol, England tested positive for COVID-19 43 times, spanning a duration fo 10 months, reported the BBC. A driving instructor by profession, Smith was admitted to the hospital seven times.
He also told journalist Jon Kay how his energy levels had severely dropped down and how on one particular night, he was coughing straight for 5 hours.
"I said to my wife Lyn, 'Let me go. I've been hanging on, but it's so bad now, I'm just jelly'". Lyn added to that and said, "There was a lot of times when we didn't think he was going to pull through," said Smith.
Dave was treated with a mixture of anti-viral drugs and his treatment took two weeks. The medication was provided form a US company called Regeneron.
After he received the news from his doctor that he was negative, he couldn't believe it. He said his doctor still asked him to wait for a week and test again, and negative it was! "We had a champagne that's been around since God knows when. We don't normally drink, but that bottle went that night," said Smith on how they celebrated his negative report.
