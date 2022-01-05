Man Uses Billboard Advertisement to Find Himself a Wife in the UK

The billboard also has a link to his website, FindMalikAWife.com . On the website, in the welcome video he states, “Hi, I’m Malik. You may have seen my face on a billboard somewhere. I'm 29, and I live in La Vida, London. I’m an entrepreneur and a foodie and I’m religious.” He goes on to say that he is looking for a woman who is working on her deen (Arabic word for religion).

While he is open to any religious sentiments, he says that his future wife should have the ability to keep up with his family. “I come from a loud Punjabi family, so the banter has to be 100.” To streamline the process of application, there is a form on the website that prospective brides can fill out to find out more details.

The form asks you basic questions such as name, age, religious beliefs, etc. In the FAQ section of the website, Malik notes that he is not against arranged marriage, but he wants to try to find someone on his own first.

In a statement to BBC, he said that he has received hundreds of messages and will look through them soon. The billboards went up on January 1st and will stay up till January 14th.