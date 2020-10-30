Respect All Religions: Message In Uber Driver’s Cab Wins Internet

Twitter user @PriyankaSamy shared photos of Uber driver Abdul Qadeer's cab. From the outside, Qadeer's cab looks like any regular vehicle, but inside it's a whole other world. Qadeer's cab experience is unique because it's filled with snacks and little snippets on humanity and religion.

"Impressed by his innovative and winning ways! There are so many things to learn and look out for in his cab, including snippets on 'Humanity' and 'Religious Harmony'. My best drive," the user tweeted.