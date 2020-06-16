A Sharjah-based Indian businessman, who originally hails from Kerala, recently set his business aside and prioritised the well-being of his employees. Because of the lockdown, 120 of his employees had been stranded in Sharjah and were unable to return home. The businessman, R Hari Kumar, went out of his way to charter a flight to send these employees back home, reported Hindustan Times.R Hari Kumar is the chairman of Elite group. According to HT, Kumar also offered his employees the opportunity to stay back in India and work at the company’s branch in Tamil Nadu if they did not wish to return to the United Arab Emirates.The employees were reportedly also given a month’s additional salary and gift packets.Kumar told the publication that he just felt like he was doing his job by helping out employees who had been with him during thick and thin. Sushant Must’ve Gone Through a Lot: Actor Danish Sait We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.