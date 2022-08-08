Muslims Students Win Quiz on Ramayana, Say 'All Indians Must Learn the Epics'

India has its share of challenges due to its religious diversity, but there are many examples everyday that prove that despite these issues, we are a country that often celebrates and embraces different cultures, ethnicities and religions.

The perfect example for this are Mohammed Basith M and Mohammed Jabir, two Muslim college students from Kerala who recently won an online quiz on Ramayana as part of the Ramayana month by publishing major DC Books. Both Basith and Jabir are the students of Wafy programme, an eight year-course at the KKSM Islamic and Arts College at Valanchery in Kerala.