Twitter had a field day after the Gujarat govt renamed 'dragonfruit'

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
After Food Items, Twitterati Renames everything with a ‘dragon’ in it
On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, renamed the dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’. In response, people on Twitter unleashed their creativity by renaming all other food items according to what they looked like or symbolised. Now they have taken it to another level by giving hilarious names to practically everything with a ‘dragon’ in it.

Check them out here:

After Food Items, Twitter Renames Films With ‘Dragon’ 
They came up with funny spin-offs of shows and their characters too!

After Food Items, Twitter Renames Films With ‘Dragon’ 
Along with renaming everything with ‘dragon’, people also renamed things with ‘kamal’ in it!

After Food Items, Twitter Renames Films With ‘Dragon’ 
