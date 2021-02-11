Twitter vs Koo: Users Bid Farewell To Trolls Switching To Koo

On 8 February 2021, the Government of India issued notice to the microblogging site Twitter to block 1,200 accounts which they claimed they had flagged as "Khalistan sympathisers or backed by Pakistan". In response, Twitter withheld some of these accounts but issued a statement that they would not restrict accounts of journalists, media houses and activists saying that doing so would go against the tenets of "free expression".

Upset with Twitter, many BJP leaders and union government ministers began promoting a desi alternative called Koo. BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra, journalist Deepak Chaurasiya, actor Anupam Kher, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, cricketer Anil Kumble and singer Adnan Sami are among those who have joined the Koo app.