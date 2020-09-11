Netizen’s Clever Obituary For Media Gets Published In Newspaper
Don't miss the wordplay!
In the past few months, the Indian media has repeatedly been criticised for the way it has been covering news events. That's probably what inspired a Twitter user to send in an obituary mourning the death of media.
Taking to Twitter, @kartiksahni tweeted, "Surprised, confused yet thankful that @the_hindu decided to carry my listing"
The obituary reads:
“With profound regret we announce the demise of Ms M.E. Dia, beloved daughter of Mr E.E Dom (F.R.) and wife of Mr T.ruth in New Delhi on 8 September 2020. Mourned by family and friends.”
"Ms M.E. Dia" in the text refers to 'media' and "Mr E.E Dom (F.R.)" is 'freedom.' Similary, "Mr T.ruth" is 'truth.'
Filled with celever word play, the obituary went viral on social media and netizens loved it.
