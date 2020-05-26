IPS officer Arun Bothra took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story of a young boy who was reunited with his family, after being separated from his parents due to the coronavirus lockdown.Nobody saw the PM announce a lockdown on 24 March 2020, nor did anyone anticipate how long it would run or even the aftermath of it. This young boys parents were among those people who believed so.The 12-year old’s parents, who were migrants from Bihar were visiting their hometown before the lockdown, leaving him with their relatives. However, as the lockdown was announced they got stuck in Bihar and their son in New Delhi with their family in the city. Soon after a family dispute between the relatives and the boy’s parents resulted in the child being abandoned by his family in Delhi and having him find shelter in a park in Dwarka.He had no other place to go and lodged in the park for several days even befriending a stray who kept him company. It was a Twitter user named Sneha who finally helped the child reunite with his parents by tweeting his disheartening story and tagging voluntary organisation @indiacares_2020 who’s been helping people around the country during the lockdown.However another obstacle arrived when it was found that despite trains between Patna and Delhi were available, the boy’s parents were in Samastipur which is when an IPS officer Sanjay intervened. He arranged tickets for the parents to travel to Patna whereafter they travelled back to Delhi to be with their son.Bothra’s tweet ended with a small message for those who might feel there’s not much they can do during the lockdown to help the lesser fortunate. It read- “Moral of the story: You may not have money or position to help people but tagging someone on Twitter is easy & free”Jhansi Police Gets Migrant Children Toys Amid Lockdown Distress We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.