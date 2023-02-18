SMS-Based Two-Factor Authentication Only for Twitter Blue Users; Netizens React

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the micro-blogging site has gone through some massive changes causing discontent among the users.

Especially, the introduction of Twitter Blue and the paid services was already being criticised by many Twitteratis, now with Twitter removing the two-factor authentication (2FA) through SMS for non-Twitter Blue users, Elon Musk has come under the scanner once again.

The official Twitter blog reported that 'after March 20, the service will no longer be available for the non-Twitter Blue subscribers' and some users have started getting prompts of opting out of the service by March 19 to avoid losing access to their account.