How Twitter Took a Dig at Facebook for Changing Its Name to ‘Meta’
McDonald's and The Empire State Building's official handle joined in on the fun too.
Mark Zuckerberg recently announced Facebook's new corporate name 'Meta' amid speculations that the company was rebranding itself. As the announcement came, so did the memes and jokes; like they always do.
Among the many users to crack jokes was also Twitter, where a tweet from the platform's official handle has users amused. "BIG NEWS lol jk still twitter," put out by the handle a few hours ago is now going viral on the platform. Check it out here:
McDonald's also responded to the tweet and wrote, "u never picked up ur 59.6 million McNuggets," referring to the number of followers that the Twitter handle has.
Streaming service Hulu also joined in and wrote, "Don't play like that, we thought we were getting an edit button," as users asking Twitter for an edit button is a common running joke now.
New York's famous Empire State Building wrote, "Still a building," earning more laughs from users.
Here's how users reacted to Twitter's original tweet:
