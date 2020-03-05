Twitter Announces ‘Stories’, Netizens Say #RIPTwitter
#RIPTwitter was a top trend on Twitter India after the platform announced ‘Fleets’ — a stories-like feature. After Twitter announced the feature, netizens weren't too pleased and even proclaimed the death of Twitter by tweeting with #RIPTwitter.
Unlike tweets, Fleets will last only 24 hours, similar to Instagram and Facebook stories. Brazil has been chosen as the first country for the trial run in early March.
Stories was first introduced by Snapchat in October 2013, before Instagram and Facebook integrated the feature on their respective platforms. WhatsApp too currently has stories under the 'Status' tab.
Why Copy Instagram? Ask Netizens as Twitter Announces 'Fleets'
Netizens were quick to question Twitter's decision and its lack of innovation.
'Give Us the Edit Button Instead!' Say Tweeple
Every time Twitter announces a new feature, there are always netizens who cannot but demand for an edit button for Tweets, which once posted cannot be altered.