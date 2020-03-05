Twitter Announces ‘Stories’, Netizens Say #RIPTwitter

#RIPTwitter was a top trend on Twitter India after the platform announced ‘Fleets’ — a stories-like feature. After Twitter announced the feature, netizens weren't too pleased and even proclaimed the death of Twitter by tweeting with #RIPTwitter.

Unlike tweets, Fleets will last only 24 hours, similar to Instagram and Facebook stories. Brazil has been chosen as the first country for the trial run in early March.

Stories was first introduced by Snapchat in October 2013, before Instagram and Facebook integrated the feature on their respective platforms. WhatsApp too currently has stories under the 'Status' tab.