Twitter Shares #MyQuarantineInSixWords and It’s Relatable AF
If you log onto the internet for even five minutes, you’ll know that pretty much everyone seems to be stuck at home. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, our entire reality has suddenly shifted indoors.
Most recently, after American TV host, Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to ask people to describe what their quarantine experience looks like, #MyQuarantineInSixWords began trending with people across the world tweeting some of the most relatable things ever.
Loading...