Doc Shares Pic of Wrinkled Hand After Doffing PPE Suit
Twitter salutes the COVID-19 healthcare worker for his efforts.
We all know the sacrifice and efforts of healthcare workers out there in the field. Long hours and direct interaction with COVID patients on a regular basis are not easy conditions to work under. Healthcare workers are spending these long hours with PPE kits on so as to keep themselves protected but how many of us are aware of the side effects of the PPE suit.
The PPE suit is certainly not the most comfortable garment. Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of his wrinkled hand. The cause of the wrinkling, according to the social media post, was "profuse sweating" while the healthcare worker had the PPE suit on.
The tweet read, "My hands after doffing #PPE due to profuse sweating in extremely humid climate."
Netizens were full of respect for the healthcare worker and many took to Twitter to express the same.
Take a look:
Recently, Aheed Khan, a Delhi-based healthcare professional, shared a video of himself donning the PPE kit.
In the video, Khan demonstrated how cumbersome the process of putting on a PPE kit it. He can be seen wearing a hazmat suit, gloves, face mask and shield. He also seals himself up with the use of tape. The video is titled, "The worst make-up tutorial ever."
The caption reads, "Just had an idea to record myself while donning. Donning the hazmat suit and PPE is a carefully designed, really cumbersome procedure which usually takes 20 to 30 minutes. The process is more or less mummifying yourself in plastic and tapes before you see COVID patients. If you don't feel suffocated just by watching this, then what are you even doing."
