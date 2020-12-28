Funny & Kind: Twitter Remembers The Legendary ‘Sexpert’ Dr Watsa

On Monday, 28 December, Dr Mahinder Watsa, a columnist known for his popular sexual health 'Ask The Sexpert' column, passed away. He was 96. His 'Ask The Sexpert' column used to get published in Mumbai Mirror.

Announcing his death in a statement, his family wrote: "Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila."

With hashtags like #RIPSexpert, Twitter users mourned the loss of the 96-year-old man who never treated sex like the taboo subject it is. Take a look: