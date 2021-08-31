New Zealand Website Sells Charpai as ‘Vintage Indian Bed’ for Rs 41,000
The traditional Indian daybed was priced at 800 NZD on the Annabelle's site.
We still weren't over the SabyasachixHM collection, when a company from New Zealand decided to up-market a traditional Indian charpai and sell it for Rs 41,000! All they had to do for this is to plaster a fancy name on it, and they went with 'Vintage Indian Bed'.
The brand, called Annabelle, has called this charpai "one-of-a-kind" and "original" and marked it for a price of $800 NZD, which is approximately Rs 41,000. The brand has apparently even sourced the product from India. The FAQ section on the site talks about how "On trips to India, China and Indonesia, every piece is handmade, old and unique so not being able to see the proper colour and finish in person is a real challenge," making it easy to presume that the bed was inspired from here too.
The charpai is also known as "charpoy" is a bed that can be seen outside Indian houses that people have weaved on their own and use for resting. Annabelle's describes it as a traditional Indian daybed. The prices for the same in India can be as low as Rs 1,000, with some prices on Amazon even going up to Rs 800.
