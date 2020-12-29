Twitter Reacts To Rajnikanth's Decision To Not Join Politics

On 29 December, actor Rajnikanth announced that he will not be venturing into politics. Earlier this month, the actor had shared his plans of starting a political party. This new decision comes in light of Rajnikanth's ill-health. The Darbar actor was recently admitted in the hospital on 25 December for severe blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, 27 December.

In a statement, he said, "With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision."

Here's how social media users have reacted to the news: