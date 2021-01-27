Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter

The video shows a mother shaving her head to support her daughter suffering from cancer

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
In a viral video, a mother is seen shaving her head to support her cancer-stricken daughter.
i

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, a Portuguese mother is seen supporting her daughter in a beautiful way. The mom shaves her daughter's head because she is suffering from cancer. Then, to her daughter’s surprise, the mother starts shaving off her own hair as a sign of encouragement.

After the video went viral, there wasn’t a dry eye on the internet. A number of people came forward lauding the mother's gesture. A few others even shared their stories.

Take a look at some reactions:

Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
Also Read
Twitter Celebrates 105-Year-Old Farmer Honoured With Padma Shri
Twitter Celebrates 105-Year-Old Farmer Honoured With Padma Shri

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!