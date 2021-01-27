Twitter Reacts to Moving Video of a Mom Supporting Her Daughter
The video shows a mother shaving her head to support her daughter suffering from cancer
In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, a Portuguese mother is seen supporting her daughter in a beautiful way. The mom shaves her daughter's head because she is suffering from cancer. Then, to her daughter’s surprise, the mother starts shaving off her own hair as a sign of encouragement.
After the video went viral, there wasn’t a dry eye on the internet. A number of people came forward lauding the mother's gesture. A few others even shared their stories.
Take a look at some reactions:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.