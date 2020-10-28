Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes

Kim Kardashian surprised her "inner circle" with a trip to a private Island but Twitter wasn't too happy.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
i

On 27 October, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share photos from her birthday bash with her close friends and family on a private island. Kim tweeted about how COVID made her realise what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel freely with your friends and family.

"Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

She then explained that she had surprised her "inner circle" with a surprise trip to a private island.

Kim Kardashian tweeted, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes

However, the tweet didn't go down too well with social media users who criticised the celebrity for being tone deaf.

On the other hand, desi Twitter had a good time meme-ing it.

Take a look:

Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
(Photo: Twitter)
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
Also Read
I Know I Hurt You: Kanye West Apologises to Kim Kardashian
I Know I Hurt You: Kanye West Apologises to Kim Kardashian
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes
Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!