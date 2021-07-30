CBSE Results Are Out, and So Are Memes! Check Them Out Here
CBSE's official Twitter handle jumped in on the action too!
After a lot of confusion and anxiety around the CBSE Class 12 exams, the wait is finally over, and the results are out. Desi Twitter obviously had to mark the occasion with what it does best-- memes!
Most made jokes about how a lot of students scored exceptionally well, others made jokes around how nerve-wracking it is to wait for the result to come out. Check out the best of those memes here:
Even the CBSE's official handle couldn't help themselves as they gave students basic guidelines with the help of memes!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.