True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film
In ‘Chamku’, the actor can be seen wearing wireless earbuds.
A Bobby Deol stan account on Twitter recently shared an image from the 2008 film Chamku, which shows Deol wearing AirPods.
The meme referred to Deol as ‘Lord Bobby’ and convinced everyone on the internet of the ‘everything is planned’ theories.
Immediately after the still from the movie surfaced desi Twitter started hailing Deol for 'being' the inspiration for Apple to launch their AirPods.
In the photo, Bobby Deol can be seen wearing wireless earbuds which were first launched by Apple in 2016.
As if on cue, many social media users started citing instances from films where the actor had done things ahead of time.
There were a bunch of hilarious reactions to the memes too:
Such ‘everything is planned’ theories have led to popular memes of late. The Simpsons' predictions about the future have swept the internet.
