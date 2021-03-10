True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film

In ‘Chamku’, the actor can be seen wearing wireless earbuds. 

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Bobby Deol Using Airpods in a 2008 Movie Has Left Netizens Shocked
i

A Bobby Deol stan account on Twitter recently shared an image from the 2008 film Chamku, which shows Deol wearing AirPods.

The meme referred to Deol as ‘Lord Bobby’ and convinced everyone on the internet of the ‘everything is planned’ theories.

Immediately after the still from the movie surfaced desi Twitter started hailing Deol for 'being' the inspiration for Apple to launch their AirPods.

True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film

In the photo, Bobby Deol can be seen wearing wireless earbuds which were first launched by Apple in 2016.

As if on cue, many social media users started citing instances from films where the actor had done things ahead of time.

True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film
True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film

There were a bunch of hilarious reactions to the memes too:

True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film
True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film
True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film
True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film

Such ‘everything is planned’ theories have led to popular memes of late. The Simpsons' predictions about the future have swept the internet.

Also Read

Did ‘Simpsons’ Predict US Capitol Hill Siege? Netizens Think So

Did ‘Simpsons’ Predict US Capitol Hill Siege? Netizens Think So

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!