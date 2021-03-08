Twitter Reacts to BJP MP's Call for Int'l Men's Day in Rajya Sabha

Addressing the issue of ‘equality’, Bhartiya Janata Party MP Sonal Mansingh called for the need of an ‘International Men’s Day' in Rajya Sabha. This demand was raised on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday, 8 March.

Finding only women’s narrative problematic, Mansingh also requested that a date needs to be set for celebrating men as well.

The timing for and need of this demand is being questioned by people on social media. Addressing Mansingh’s concerns regarding Men’s Day, many social media users informed the MP that an International Men’s Day already exists on 19 November.