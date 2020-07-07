Elephant ‘Bob-Cut Sengamalam’ Has The Best Quarantine Bangs
Twitter is all praise for this Tamil Nadu elephant’s unique hairstyle.
Humans aren't the only ones playing around with their hair right now. Animals are too!
Recently, "Bob-cut Sengamalam," an elephant from Tamil Nadu took Twitter by storm when her photos went online. Here's what makes her photos unique - Sengamalam has a bobcut hairstyle and she rocks it like nobody's business!
A Twitter user shared the photo online with the caption:
"She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu. Pics from Internet."
One social media user referred to her as the "queen of quarantine bangs" and that's pretty accurate, isn't it?
Another user shared a photo of her from their archives with the caption, "Why choose a picture from Internet,when I can share with you a live picture of the cute Elephant,I took during my visit in 2019."
I think we ALL need some tips from her!
According to Mennai Online, Sengamalam stays at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Kerala and was brought there in 2003. S Rajagopal, her mahout, is the one who takes care of her bangs as it requires a lot of maintenance.
