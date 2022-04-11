ADVERTISEMENT

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

When reality beats the next season of Money Heist!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Thieves steal 60 ft bridge in Bihar.</p></div>
i

Looks like Indians don't need to wait for the next season of Money Heist; real events happening back home are just as entertaining! A group of thieves recently stole a 60 feet-long steel bridge in Bihar, according to an official from the irrigation department. Yes, you read that right, an ENTIRE bridge!

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the thieves acted as officials from the mechanical department and fooled the villagers. They used JCB trucks and gas cutters to uproot the bridge and steal it. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say when this shocking but hilarious incident came to light.

Here are some reactions:

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×