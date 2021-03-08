Twitter Showers Support on Harry & Meghan After Oprah Interview
In an exclusive interview with Winfrey, the couple shared details about their struggles with the Royal Family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, were interviewed by American chat show host Oprah Winfrey on 7 March. In the tell-all, both of them shared intimate details about the Royal family’s concerns about their son Archie's skin colour, losing royal protection and more.
Ever since stepping down from their royal duties, this is the first interview Harry and Meghan have given.
The Duchess, who is bi-racial, shared that when she was first pregnant with her son Archie, there were ‘concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.’
On the other hand, Prince Harry revealed that he felt trapped in the royal life.
"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped", said Prince Harry.
Meghan also revealed that there came a point where she felt suicidal and tried to seek help from the human resources department of the Palace. But in response she was told that there was nothing that they could do.
The interview aired in the United States on Sunday night and is set to be aired in Britain on 8 March. An additional segment of the interview will also be released in the US on Monday.
Ever since the interview, there has been an outpouring of support on social media for Harry and Meghan. Twitter users have also recalled the struggles of late Princess Diana with the royal family.
Royal interviews which are not related to specific issues or the royal duties are extremely rare. Days before this interview was set to be aired, the Buckingham Palace launched an investigation against Meghan Markle for allegedly bullying her staff in 2018.
In February 2019, the Buckingham Palace had confirmed that the couple would be relieved of royal duties and Prince Harry would be relinquishing his honorary military titles.
