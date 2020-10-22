FM Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Bihar, Twitter Reacts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 22 October, released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto is titled ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’.

BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all the people in Bihar once ICMR approves a vaccine.