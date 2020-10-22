FM Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Bihar, Twitter Reacts

BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all in Bihar once approved.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
i

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 22 October, released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto is titled ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’.

BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all the people in Bihar once ICMR approves a vaccine.

Sitharaman stated that “as soon as coronavirus vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,” reported ANI.

Twitter raised eyebrows at the announcement and questioned if it was fair to make the announcement.

Free For All OR Free For None...

(Photo: Twitter)

Questions Raised

(Photo: Twitter)

So the Announcement Implies...

(Photo: Twitter)

Umm...

(Photo: Twitter)

Chronology Samajhiye Janaab

(Photo: Twitter)

How Can Memes Be Far Behind?

(Photo: Twitter)

Meanwhile COVID Be Like...

(Photo: Twitter)

