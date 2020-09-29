Twitter Mourns The Death of Dalit Woman Gang-Raped In UP’s Hathras
The woman died in a Delhi hospital on 29 September.
On 29 September it was reported that a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had been allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, had died in a hospital in Delhi. The woman had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital with multiple fractures and her tongue cut off. This incident sparked a discussion on social media about caste violence against women, with many feeling enraged and disgusted.
Take a look at what Twitter had to say:
Some celebrities like Akshay Kumar also expressed a demand to "hang the culprits."
Farhan Akhtar tweeted that it was a "sad sad day."
In her statement, the victim told the Delhi police that she was raped by four men on 14 September when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. The four accused had been arrested and sent to custody. The victim had been admitted to an ICU in the Aligarh Medical College. She was later moved to Delhi.
